A dramatic drop in temperatures this afternoon take a look at the thermometer right here

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Yesterday, an upper level low pressure system made it's way into Oregon and SW Idaho. This caused a cold front, and gusty winds to impact the area overnight. This means grab a light jacket heading out the door this morning, temperatures are hovering between the 50s and 60s through 11am.

Winds will remain strongest in the Snake River Plain, but weaken as the upper level low pressure system exits the area.

Idaho News 6

The end of the work week will be comfortable with 80s and 90s across the area.

This is great news as we approach the labor day weekend, if you have any plans by a big body of water or outdoors temperatures will sit in the 90s. Be mindful of hydration and sunscreen!

As always take care of yourself and others

