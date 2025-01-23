A dip in temperatures over the weekend and a dusting of snow

Good Morning Idaho, Friday-eve is here!

Arctic air had made the week quiet cold, you'll start to notice a slight thermometer increase into today and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will return near seasonable, but breezy winds will pick up once again on Friday afternoon behind a cold front. This will whip lash our temperatures back towards the 30s.

As far as a dusting goes, models are indicating an inch for our Central Mountains. If we see any accumulation along the Treasure Valley this will be on the lower end near 0.10"!

Idaho News 6

There have been to many changes to the forecast this week and the cold and dry trend looks to set up into next week with temperatures continuing to sit in the mid 30s!

On the bright side, there's plenty of sunshine take advantage of the wonderful sunrises and sunsets.

As always take care of yourself and others

