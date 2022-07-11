A developing heat wave will bake Idaho this week

After a comfortable Monday morning temperatures are soaring and will top 100 by Tuesday afternoon. Expect clouds to be on the increase late in the day giving southern Idaho a mostly cloudy evening and night.

The cloud cover Tuesday night will make for an unseasonably warm Wednesday morning. You can expect temperatures to hold in the low 70s for an overnight low. Then the sunshine will be back until late in the day when clouds return with the chance of isolated evening storms along with gusty wind. The high on Wednesday should be right around 100.

On Thursday the heat wave continues with a slight chance of a morning shower or storm then sunshine and near 100 degrees.

Friday could be even hotter as the clouds disappear leaving sizzling sunshine and a high of 102.

Saturday has the potential to be the hottest day with sunshine and a possible high temperature of 104!

If you are headed to the higher elevations, expect temperatures at 5000 feet near 90 all week with a chance of isolated storms late Wednesday and Thursday.

