A couple round rounds of showers headed to Idaho

After rain returned to Idaho on Friday, two more rounds of showers are set to roll in this week.

Southern Idaho is in for a nice weekend with 50s and clear weather, and you better enjoy it while it lasts. Skies over Washington and Oregon are set to change tonight with lots of rain so Idaho will get those showers soon.

Sunday stays nice while Monday will get rain passing over the Treasure Valley. Monday night into Tuesday is when the Magic Valley will get showers with chances of snow mixed in because of falling temperatures.

Temperatures for the valley floors fall out of the 50s into the 40s this week as rain arrives, and later on a 3rd round of rain is expected to move in on Wednesday.

Higher elevations will also see snow as these systems roll in, which is great news as we get close to the start of ski season.

The extended outlook has Idaho seeing average temperatures and average rainfall for a rare combination this year. Most of 2026 has trended warmer than normal, but as we head to the end of November, normal conditions for this time of year will settle in.

Have a great weekend and get ready for more rain and cooler weather coming soon!

WATCH | More rain coming to southern Idaho—