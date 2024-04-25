A cool front will bring some breezy conditions for our Thursday

Happy Thursday Idaho, one more day til our weekend starts!

Yesterday morning we got some sprinkles in Ada County, with notable showers for our friends in Ontario Oregon. Overnight a cool front arrived into our area, and following behind it is a breezy northwest wind. Wind gusts may be up to 20 mph across the Valley Floors.

Good News though, our temperatures aren't seeing a major drop off. We have a cool start to our morning, temperatures across the area are in the mid 40s and 50s. However I wouldn't shame you for grabbing a light jacket heading out the door. Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 60s, with a slight chance of reaching the 70s this afternoon.

The Treasure Valley will remain dry throughout the day, while in the Magic Valley we could see a few light sprinkles near Magic and Rupert. However, heading into 9 pm a good shower will occur overnight pushing towards our east central mountains.

Idaho News 6

Heading into Friday morning, snow showers will stick around for the early morning commute in our East Central Mountains then scatter across our East and West Central Mountains. The Valley floors remain mostly dry, there may be a light shower or two at times but nothing to cancel your weekend plans!

Come Monday, we are back on the upper 60s train and making pit stops in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As your going about your Thursday remember to take care of yourself and others

Have a great day!

