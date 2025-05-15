A cool end to the work week ahead of weekend showers

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 9 to 17 mph.
Friday
A 20% chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64, light winds.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Heavy rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
