A cool end to the work week ahead of weekend showers

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 9 to 17 mph.

Friday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64, light winds.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Heavy rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

