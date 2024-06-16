A cool and unsettled start to the work week; then quickly warming up

Another cold front arrives tonight continuing the cooling trend into Monday!

It is an unseasonably cool but very pleasant Father's Day in southwest Idaho. However, clouds will overspread the area overnight, accompanied by gusty winds and scattered light showers.

By early Monday morning, a strong northwest breeze will develop, bringing gusts of up to 30mph to the Treasure Valley and 45mph to areas east of Mountain Home. Temperatures will feel like early spring, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s across southern Idaho.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into Monday evening, with the heaviest rain amounts expected north of the Treasure Valley. Rainfall totals will be light in the valley, generally under a quarter inch, but could reach a quarter to three quarters of an inch in central Idaho.

As the core of a low pressure system rotates through central Idaho during the daytime hours of Monday, it will bring unseasonably cold air with it. Snow could mix in as low as 4,000 feet, with several inches of accumulation possible above 7,000-8,000 feet.

The wind will begin to subside Monday night, setting the stage for a chilly night. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s in the Treasure Valley and mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. A Frost Advisory has been issued from 2:00 AM to 9:00 AM Tuesday morning for eastern sections of the Magic Valley. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and vegetation!

If you're planning outdoor activities in the mountains or backcountry over the next few days, be sure to pack layers, as nighttime temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s and lower 30s, while daytime highs will reach the 50s.

Don't worry if you're missing the summer heat – this cool spell will be short-lived. We'll warm back up to summer-like temperatures just in time for the official start of summer (next Thursday at 2:51pm MDT).