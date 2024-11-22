A cool and rainy weekend on tap

Happy Friday Everyone, this weekend will be great for being cozy on the couch and resting, or in some cases a good weekend for chores!

An atmospheric river brought us a rainy Thursday and totals from overnight range from a third along the Valley Floors to about an inch in the Central Mountains! Again, this is just the start of the rain we have more in store.

Rain will continue into our Friday, however, a bulk of the moisture will focus over the Central Mountains! Yet still pack the umbrella, this doesn't mean we won't see a shower or two at times in the Valley floors, it just won't be as soggy as yesterday.

Mountains

Snow levels have risen with warming temperatures near 7,500-8,000 feet, this means that a bulk of the moisture will come in rain, but a wintry mix is still possible today.

As another front comes in, the rain will turn into snow by Sunday as temperatures cool back down towards the freezing mark. The next week looks to continue the snowy pattern.

Treasure Valley

The weekend looks to continue the soggy pattern, showers will be possible at times today but not as heavy as yesterday. Saturday will be the next big rain event, as a front approaches a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible. We eliminate the moisture by Sunday, so this will be a good day to enjoy the relief and sunshine that will be on the way!

The relief is short lived, as another system brings us rain into Monday and Tuesday of the next week.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend Idaho