A cool and rainy start to the week leads to a spectacular weekend

It's been a cool and rainy start to the work week. Tuesday brought half an inch of rain towards specifically meridian and parts of the central mountains. Talk about a much needed glass of water for Idaho.

Today

Cloudy conditions will clear through the day along the Valley Floors, expect a few to linger through the mountains. Temperatures are gradually increasing through the afternoon but still grab the jacket heading out the door. 50s will stick around for the morning commute with 70s by the afternoon. We are treading towards the dry side, however, it's possible for a few lingering showers over the Central Mountains and the border between Nevada and Idaho.

Thursday

Will get a bit more of sunshine and clearing skies with temperatures gradually increasing towards the mid 70s

The Weekend

The weekend is going to be spectacular! Mostly sunny conditions across the area with temperatures hovering at the mid 70s. If you're heading to the Boise State game on Saturday be sure to take a light jacket with you.

Also a great time to treat yourself to a pumpkin spice latte for the fall equinox on Sunday at 6:43am. This is the first day of astronomical fall!

It's gonna be a great Wednesday Idaho

