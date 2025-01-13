A cool and dry trend brings on a thermometer drop, find out how much it drops right here

Happy Monday to you.

Pack the layers as you head out the door, this afternoon highs near 35°F with mostly sunny skies.

Idaho News 6

A high pressure ridge aloft has been keeping us fairly calm and dry, bringing mostly comfortable conditions for the Month of January. As this begins to shift east, cooler air will take its place. Unfortunately, it doesn't bring much moisture with this transition.

A cool and dry trend is setting up as we continue to make our way into January, the entirety of the Pacific Northwest really sits in this together.

Idaho News 6

As far as a chance of precipitation goes, there is some hope! A cold front will arrive Friday night bringing a chance of snow showers towards the central mountains. This looks to remain on the lighter end.

There's plenty of sunshine for the week ahead, but, the largest difference you'll notice and feel comes by the end of the week- highs sitting near 29°F. This means pulling out the thick winter coats you have stored in your closet.

Idaho News 6

California Fires Updates

Idaho News 6

Dangerous fire conditions are still persisting over Southern California, periods of strong Santa Ana winds will pick up again over the next three days. These gusty conditions will increase the threat of wildfires. Therefore, a red flag warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Areas at highest risk for damaging winds include Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Wind gusts will increase from Monday night into Wednesday Morning. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected through Monday night, with conditions worsening by late Monday night through Wednesday morning. During this time, wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible in areas such as the San Gabriel Mountains, San Fernando Valley, and southeastern Ventura County.

These strong winds, combined with dry conditions, will create an extremely high risk of wildfires. Residents in these areas are urged to be prepared for potential evacuations. If you know anyone who lives here be sure they are checking in with their local forecasts and getting to evacuation zones if necessary.

Active Fires

Palisades Fire - 23,713, 13% containment

Eaton Fire - 14,117, 27% containment

Hurst Fire - 799, 89% containment