A comfortable start to the week before a wet and rainy Halloween

Good Morning Idaho!

Today will be similar to yesterday with a chilly start to the day and 50s returning by the afternoon. There are a few lingering snow showers expected through the morning in the Central Mountains. However, it looks to taper off by the afternoon.

Keep the jacket with you as you continue through the day, breezy conditions are expected through the upper Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley. Gusts up to 35mph are possible.

Idaho News 6

Wednesday

With the passing of an upper level ridge, the area looks fairly dry through the day. Clouds will begin to build through the afternoon ahead of a front, this will carry late afternoon and evening showers to the valley floors with wintry precipitation in the Central Mountains

Thursday

Mother nature is bringing us some tricks! Periods of rain will come through SW Idaho, bringing both rain and snow showers into the mountains. It's possible that the Valley Floors could see anywhere from 0.25"-0.45" into Saturday.

As for the mountains, rain will pass through but snow showers will be the main story here. Snow levels will drop to about 4,000ft, bringing anywhere from 4"-6" towards McCall. Higher elevations could see upwards to 6"-10" !

Idaho News 6

The weekend

Unsettled weather will continue with showers continuing to push through the Valley Floors. It appears into Saturday that isolated showers will be leftover with temperatures cooling towards the 40s.

Those in the mountains can expect wintry precipitation with 30s and 40s taking over the weekend.

Models aren't necessarily in agreement as far as to how the cooler and wetter system will move past Saturday. That being said it's best to prepare by carrying the umbrella and jacket with you through the end of the week

As always take care of yourself and others

Stay up to date right here,

Idaho News 6