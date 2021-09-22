A Cold Front Will Drop Temperatures a Bit Thursday

A Wednesday evening cold front brings gusty breezes and a temperature drop for Thursday.

After topping 80 degrees on Wednesday in Boise we can expect a temperature drop into the mid to upper-70s on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a NW breeze of 10-18 mph during the day.

Our next warm-up begins on Friday and peaks over the weekend with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s!

Mountain areas will see some Wednesday evening showers then cooler Thursday and warming back into the mid-70s at 5000 feet over the weekend!