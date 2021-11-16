A cold front passing through Idaho brings 50mph wind gusts to the Magic Valley!

NAMPA, Idaho — *A WIND ADVISORY IN THE WESTERN MAGIC VALLEY & SOUTHERN TWIN FALLS COUNTY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST*

West winds 25-35mph with gusts close to 50mph are expected. Tree limbs could blow down and power outages are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially larger vehicles.

From now through Wednesday and drier and colder air mass is anticipated across Idaho. The coldest temperatures of the season are predicted with lows dropping to the teens and highs favoring the mid to low 40's.

On Thursday temperatures return to normal but a low-pressure system from the Pacific brings a push of moisture (valley rain and mountain snow) as early as 8 p.m sticking around for most of Friday. Snow levels in the south are 4,500-6,500ft.

Light accumulations are expected in the central mountains.