A cold front moves in today find out what this means for the weekend

I hope everyone has been enjoying the pleasant week. If you miss cooler weather, you're going to love the weekend.

A cold front is currently making its way through Idaho. This will bring on scattered showers and cooler weather into the afternoon ahead. By 5 pm, showers organize over McCall and the Upper Treasure Valley. By the late evening, nearing 8 pm, showers will move into the Treasure Valley.

Saturday morning, the upper-level trough behind the cold front will move in. Bringing another round of scattered showers and light mountain snow. By 2 pm, things look mostly settled, but breezy conditions will follow the aftermath. Southern Idaho has the potential to see gusts nearing 40 mph.

Into Sunday, cool, dry, and lighter winds return.

Next week, the stretch of dry and warmer weather returns.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend, everyone.

