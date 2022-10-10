Watch Now
A cold front has come through but what does it mean for the rest of the week?

Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 19:59:06-04

Slightly cooler weather is on tap for Tuesday with low 70s and a good northwest breeze blowing 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 possible in the afternoon.

Sunshine with smoke will continue for the next couple of days and no precipitation is expected through the rest of the week.

Long-range computer charts are showing me the possibility of a more substantial cool down by next weekend (not this coming weekend but the 23rd). That could finally mean mountain snow and much cooler temperatures in the valley.

Stay connected right here for updates on this potential weather pattern change!

