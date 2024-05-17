Watch Now
A cold front arrives today what you'll want to know for this weekend

Posted at 4:02 AM, May 17, 2024
Good morning Idaho, T.G.I.F!

If you love warm weather I hope you enjoyed the day yesterday. Today will still be sunny, however, a cold front will arrive to the area early this morning. Temperatures will drop about 15-20 degrees making our highs near the 70s! I will say carry a light jacket with you today as wind speeds will increase as we make our way into the afternoon.

A wind advisory will be set in place from 9 am through 9 pm this evening for portions of South Central and Southwest Idaho. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 possible. Go ahead and secure any loose items outdoors before leaving for the morning commute!

Snow showers will pass through the East and West Central Mountains this morning tapering off by this afternoon. Otherwise we remain fairly quiet on the Radar today.

This weekend we will get a subtle warm up on Saturday, however this is short lived as temperatures drop to the mid 60s Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side into the next work week with rain chances returning on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend Idaho
