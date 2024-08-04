A cloudy Saturday leads into a hot week; Here is what we have in store

It was another warm day but cloud coverage helped keep temperatures lower than forecasted — only getting to the upper 90's instead of triples, but we will see 100's soon.

Our excessive heat warning has been downgraded to a heat advisory which is set to expire at midnight tonight. A red flag warning is in affect for the area as well until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Sunday will see another upper 90° day with Monday and Tuesday reaching triple digits. after that, mid 90's will be the consistent range up till next Saturday.

Smoke is still, unfortunately, holding over the area with Oregon wildfires producing a fair bit of haze for Idaho.

As always make sure to stay well hydrated in the warmer temperatures and enjoy your the rest of the weekend, Idaho!