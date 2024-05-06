A chilly start to the work with more rain, gusty winds, and isolated storms possible

Rise and Shine Idaho, Monday is here so let's get you ready for it!

Waking up this morning you're gonna wanna grab a coat and an umbrella. Unseasonably cool temperatures are sticking with us this morning, along with a chance of showers passing through the area. Unfortunately, we don't get much sunshine to start the day but we will get a few breaks in the clouds as we head into the afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Areas along higher elevations will continue to receive snow showers this morning. While the Treasure Valley looks dry for the morning commute, it does appear that my good friends in the Magic Valley will continue to see a rainy start to the day. Heavier spots are heading for Eastern Idaho, drive safely if you are heading there this morning. This afternoon it's possible to see a shower or two, however most showers will continue to favor higher elevations. It's possible that heavier cells could produce isolated thunderstorms and pellagra at times.

Idaho News 6

A wind advisory remains in place for the Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County until 6 pm today. West winds will be anywhere from 25-30 mph, gusts at time may be at 55 mph. Areas in Northern Elko County have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory where snow above 6500 feet could pick up between 2 to 10 inches. Travel may be difficult throughout these areas, take your time on the road if you are heading to Eastern areas today.

Idaho News 6

The first half of the week remains rainy and wet with another chance of isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. However the back half of the week looks much better as a high pressure ridge builds over the regions sky rocketing our temperatures to the 80s by the weekend!

