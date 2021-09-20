A Chilly Start to the Week but a Warmer Finish

Chilly temperatures around the valley Monday morning and that will be repeated on Tuesday. Boise reached the upper 60s Monday afternoon and will move back into the 70s late Tuesday.

If you have early morning plans Tuesday expect a chilly southeast breeze to be blowing but as the temperature warms, it will turn out to be a pleasant afternoon.

Clouds will come and go but lots of sunshine is still expected on most days this week. By Wednesday afternoon there will be more cloudiness as temperatures top 80 degrees.

Thursday will dip back into the 70s but right now I am expecting a sunny, warm & dry weekend ahead with temperatures in the low to mid-80s!