A chilly start to the week

Patchy fog will develop this Monday morning in some low-lying areas and mountain corridors. Visibility won't be a significant concern though for your commute to work.

What is potentially more significant is the cold. We're seeing the jet stream carry super cold arctic air down into Idaho this week.

Today, a slight breeze is creating wind chill values in the single digits and teens. That means it feels colder than it actually is, and bodies lose their heat more quickly. Make sure to dress in extra layers.

🥶 Yikes, that's cold!



The region will see partial cloud cover today with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s for the most part. We'll see a slight chance of isolated snow flurries in the central mountains this afternoon.

Tuesday evening, a stronger band of moisture will push into the region from the north bringing more widespread snow into the central mountains.

Still, not tracking a lot of active for the Treasure Valley or Magic Valley in the next few days.