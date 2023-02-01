A chilling wind keeps it feeling wintry

Afternoon temperatures continue to climb but cold wind chills will linger each morning.

Thursday morning will be in the teens in the valley but a blustery SE breeze will make it feel like it's zero to +10 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine all day making it feel pretty nice in places where the breeze is not blowing. This will be the case in the central mountains as milder air continues to stream into the higher elevations we will see some 40s, sunshine, and light wind which will feel quite nice in the ski resorts.

On Friday the clouds will increase and there will be some snow showers in central Idaho while the valley remains mostly cloudy. High temperatures will top 40 in the valley by Friday.

Saturday will feature a lot of clouds, some sunshine, and milder temperatures in the mid-40s in most locations. Snow will move in the higher elevations Saturday night and then continue much of Sunday. If you are headed to the McCall Winter Carnival expect some slick spots on the roads Friday evening then primarily dry on Saturday. Snow will begin after midnight and by sunrise, McCall will have 1"-2" of fresh snow with another 2"-4" that I expect to fall the rest of the day. Please plan for winter driving conditions as you leave McCall on Sunday.

Check back right here for my updates on our weekend storm!