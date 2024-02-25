A change of season arrives Monday. Here is what you need to know.

Boise touched 63° on Sunday making it feel Springlike! While that temperatures was not a record it was 15° above the normal high of 48° for Boise. Twin Falls matched it's record high with an afternoon temp of 61°

A powerful cold front will cause temperatures fall during the day Monday as rain showers turn to snow showers in the valley and gusty wind makes it feel dramatically colder!

The Treasure Valley can expect temperature for Monday to be mildest in the morning then fall as a strong cold front crosses the Boise area around 10 am. A few rain showers may affect the valley before the front but a burst of rain mixing with grauple then changing to snow will blast across the valley from northwest to southeast. A coating of snow is possible on some grassy surfaces in the valley but will quickly melt. The wind will kick up 15 mph with gusts to around 22 mph for Boise. This will make it feel dramatically colder than this past weekend. Monday afternoon the valley will see a mix of clouds & sun with a few snow flurries possible

Much colder temperatures sink into the valley Monday night as I expect it drop into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be blustery & chilly in the valley with temps only in the the low-40s while the gusty breeze will make it feel like the 20s & 30s!

The McCall area could see around 2"-3" by 8am Monday with a heavy burst of snow around sunrise. Snow showers will continued into the day. A blend of computer forecast models forecast another 8"-13" of snow in McCall by Saturday evening!

More heavy snow for the mountains is likely later on Wednesday and continuing off & on into the weekend! Bogus, Tamarack, and Brundage may see a total of 15"-35" of snow by next Sunday!

