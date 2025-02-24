A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as a warm front moves through

Good Morning Idaho!

We are starting this week off warmer (many online comments have been calling this "fake" spring).

A warm front will lift through the area bringing a spike in temperatures and a burst of showers into 9am. This will bring on a possibility of thunderstorms along the Western Treasure Valley into the West Central Mountains today. Snow levels will rise 6,000-7,000ft. Bringing all rain to Mountain Valleys and Valley floors.

Winds will continue to increase into the afternoon bringing strong wind gusts across higher terrain. A wind advisory has been issued for Harney County, with 40mph-55mph gusts possible. Secure loose items outdoors, and prepare for possible power outages.

SW Idaho will receive gusts between 15 mph and 25 mph.

Keep the umbrella into Tuesday, a cold front will slowly move in bringing in a line of showers across NE Oregon into The East and West Central Mountains. Gusts at 26 mph are expected to continue. Snow levels will start at 5,000 ft-6,000 ft. Then near 3,000-4,500ft Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations into Tuesday near 4 to 8 inches above 6,000ft with a slight chance of nearing 8 inches at higher peaks.

Idaho News 6

Monday

A 30 percent chance of rain before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

As always take care of yourself and others, cheers to a fresh new week!

