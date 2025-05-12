A chance of showers moves in this week, and a nice cool down

Monday

Mostly sunny, breezy & cool with a high near 69. Breezy afternoon.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers, especially in the higher terrain. High near 65. Breezy conditions with NW wind 10-18 with gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night

A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

