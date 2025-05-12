A chance of showers moves in this week, and a nice cool down

Monday
Mostly sunny, breezy & cool with a high near 69. Breezy afternoon.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers, especially in the higher terrain. High near 65. Breezy conditions with NW wind 10-18 with gusts to 25 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
