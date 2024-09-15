A calm weekend is followed by quite the storm, find out when we will see rain

A nice weekend will quickly turn in to cooler weather and rain as the work week starts back up with high chances of thunderstorms on the way.

Cloudy conditions will increase as a low pressure system makes its way into Idaho over the next 48 hours. Upper 70's are expected in the treasure valley but we will dip into the 60's for most of the week as the system brings cool weather as well.

Things will start to taper off around Thursday with Friday and next Saturday being mostly clear of rain. A slight bump in temperatures will follow as well with some nice low 70's to close out the week.

A warning with this system coming in. Yes, it will bring in rain but it will also bring in high winds and lighting meaning the chances for new wildfires is not out of the question. The precipitation will help with current wildfires but unpredictable wind could make things challenging.

Get your fill of nice outdoor conditions this weekend. Storms are on the way this week.