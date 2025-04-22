A calm and quiet start to the week will lead to an active weather weekend

Happy Tuesday to you!
Enjoy the warm and drier conditions that the work week brings us, Shower chances look to increase into the weekend.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. Lighter winds, but a cool afternoon ahead.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Warmer afternoon, light winds.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Pool weather makes a return!
Friday
Isolated shower possible in the afternoon, 30% chance. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Isolated showers possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday
More active weather develops, with a 40% chance of showers, and thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night
A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night
A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/