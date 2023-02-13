A burst of snow reminds us it is still winter

A strong cold front moved through the Treasure Valley late Monday afternoon and early evening with a burst of snow and gusty wind.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air and wind will arrive Tuesday morning. Snow came in with the front but more snow is likely in the Treasure Valley from Boise east to the Magic Valley from 3 am to 6 am Tuesday making for some slick Tuesday morning roads in some places.

Gusty wind will make it feel like teens and 20s only Tuesday despite actual high temps in the afternoon in the 30s.

I expect a slow warming trend as the week progresses with highs in the upper 40s by Sunday.

A pacific storm will likely hit the state late Sunday into the holiday on Monday bringing more snow to the ski areas.

Stay connected for updates to my forecast!