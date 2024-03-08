A brief period of sunshine before the next system arrives! Here's what you need to know

Good Morning Idaho!

This week started off rainy and snowy! But luckily we are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel (literally). Yesterday, fog covered the area in the morning and temperatures remained chilly, only reaching 40 degrees by the afternoon.

Today a high pressure ridge will build over the area, bringing us dry and sunny skies! Temperatures will still remain below normal, but by the afternoon we will reach the mid 40s, inching are way back to the 50s by tomorrow! This weekend is shaping up to be full of sunshine, so enjoy the relief while it's here.

Within the coming days there will be several systems that bring us more Valley Rain and Mountain Snow. The first one arrives Saturday, bringing slight rain chances to Baker County and the West Central Mountains of Idaho. Surface winds will increase to 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph in the Western Snake Basin Plain by Saturday afternoon. Snow levels will rise to 4000 feet bringing around an inch of snow.

The next system arrives Sunday afternoon, and will impact the entire area. Good news is, rain will be light for the Valley floors and will taper off into Monday morning. The mountains may receive another two inches.

The greatest system will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, bringing widespread precipitation, including a steady rainfall in the Treasure Valley on Tuesday. Higher elevations could see 4-8 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, with higher amounts above 6000 feet.

Hang in there Idaho! It seems like mother nature will be gifting us spring like conditions by the end of next week. March showers bring April flowers, right?

