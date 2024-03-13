Watch Now
A breezy Wednesday, here's what to expect

Posted at 4:01 AM, Mar 13, 2024
Good Morning Idaho!

Yesterday the Valley floors got a good steady rainfall in the morning leading to scattered showers throughout the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms in Central Washington County. March has accumulated 0.95" of precipitation, being double the average of 0.46". Talk about a wet and rainy March!

Rain and snow showers will continue over the Idaho Mountains. In addition to a slight chance of a few snow showers passing through the Western Magic Valley. Winds will be breezy increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the Snake Basin.

Today, cold air aloft will keep temperatures chilly and breezy throughout the Valley Floors Waking up to temperatures in the 30s, reaching the upper 40s by the afternoon. Conditions will be mostly sunny with the exception of a few straying clouds in the sky.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up again Friday as a High Pressure Ridge makes it way over the area, giving clear skies just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Some relief from the rain, we are now making our way to spring as temperatures warm to the 70s on Monday!

