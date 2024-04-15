A breezy start to the week. Here's the forecast into the weekend.

Good morning Idaho, I hope you enjoyed the sunshine and warmer weather we got over the weekend!

Go ahead and grab the jacket heading out the door, and make sure your kiddos have one for recess! Temperatures this morning starting on the cooler side in the 50s, warming up to the mid 60s by the afternoon. While today will still be on the pleasant side, breezy winds will at times make it feel chilly today.

The first half of the work week starts off breezy and cool. A low pressure system that entered the region will keep isolated showers across South East Oregon and the West Central Mountains. Strongest winds will be across the lower valleys from Baker City to the Western Magic Valley. At times wind gusts may exceed 50 mph from Mountain Home to the Western Magic Valley. Shaded areas in blue will be under a Wind Advisory from 12 pm today to midnight tonight.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, breezy conditions will remain throughout the area and a weak cold front will sweep across the region. Possibly bringing snow showers to our West Central Mountains. Temperatures will continue to dip 5-8 degrees below average through Wednesday.

The back half of the week is trending on the drier side with temperatures rebuilding to the 70s by Saturday.

Let's make it a great Monday Idaho

