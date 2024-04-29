A Breezy and Chilly Monday Morning

Happy Monday Idaho!

An upper level trough will move through the Pacific Northwest today. Closer to home, this will push a cold front to SW Idaho by the afternoon. The front will carry breezy winds for our today. A wind advisory will be in place for the Treasure Valley, Western Magic Valley, and Camas Prarie from Noon to 7 pm tonight, at times wind gusts may be up to 50 mph. Remember to secure any loose objects outdoors!

Waking up this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s across the area. Go ahead and grab a jacket heading out the door. Temperatures in the afternoon will be below average, in the 50s. However the breezy winds will experience this afternoon will make it feel much cooler than it actually is. The cold front will bring light showers near the middle of the day, if we get any at all. Showers will continue to favor higher elevations similar to last week. Models are showing heaviest showers across Central Idaho Mountain s and Baker County. There is a slight chance of seeing thunderstorms across the Nevada Border, and the Snake Plain. Confidence is low however be weather aware in those areas heading into lunch time.

The colder air mass will cause snow levels to drop today across the northern part of our region. Overnight the West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains and Baker County will see snow levels at 3000-4000 feet. An inch or two is possible over our higher terrain by early Tuesday Morning.

Good news into Wednesday, a weak ridge will begin building over our area, temperatures will continue to increase for the back half of the week. With our next chances of rain arriving on Sunday.

