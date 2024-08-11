Watch Now
Temps drop back into the 80s this week
A break in the smoke to be followed by a break in temperature
A couple of disturbances will trigger some t-storms early this week but will also drop valley temperatures down into the 80s again!

Expect temps in the mid-90s again Monday with hazy sunshine and morning smoke. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm in the west central mountains Monday morning. Storms will become more likely overnight Monday night in the West Central Mountains.

On Tuesday the temps take a noticeable dip into the mid-80s in the valley! There will be some morning showers or storms in central Idaho with a chance of some evening storms in the Treasure Valley.

Wednesday through Saturday look amazing with temps in the upper-80s and lots of hazy sunshine.

Fire activity could increase with more lightning Monday through Tuesday evening but cooler temps this week will allow fires to grow more slowly.

