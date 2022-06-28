Watch Now
A Break in the sizzling temperatures on Wednesday

Temperatures will drop about ten degrees in most locations with a 10-18 mph breeze
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 28, 2022
A cold front crossing our region Tuesday night will bring a slight cool down on Wednesday with high temps in the mid-80s in Ada County.

This "cool down" will be short-lived as temperatures heat back up into the 90s for Thursday through Saturday in the valleys and into the 80s in the central mountains at 5000 feet.

There is a slight chance of late evening storms northwest of McCall on Saturday then breezy conditions will develop as cooler air approaches.

On Sunday it will be a little breezy & cooler in the central mountains with just a slight chance of a storm developing.

On Monday, July 4th, it will be the coolest day of the 4-day weekend with temperatures near 70 in the central mountains at 5000ft and in the low 80s in the Treasure Valley. There is likely to be a mix of clouds and sun and there is a chance of storms in the central mountains. This could change.

Be sure to keep checking back right here or on my Facebook Page for updates to my weekend forecast.

