A few showers hit the valley Thursday with even a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Expect some sunshine but breezy on Friday followed by an increase in clouds late in the day and a high in the 60s.

Saturday will start out dry but Boise and points east could see rain developing around 4pm and lasting for 2-3 hours.

Sunday will be dry again but it will be colder with a high not topping 50 degrees.

More rain arrives by Tuesday of next week.