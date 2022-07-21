A break in the 100-degree heat arrives on Friday

Boise hit 100 degrees for the 8th day in July. The most days at or above the century mark is 15 in July of 2003. There is a slight chance Boise could tie that record as temperatures will be sizzling again starting on Monday.

Expect gusty wind and less hot temperatures on Friday but low relative humidity combined with that gusty wind will create critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon and evening. Expect an afternoon high temperature around 96 in Boise.

Saturday morning will be cooler and more comfortable with a low temp dropping into the 50s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Next week starts another heat wave that may be the hottest of the summer with temperatures potential reaching 103+ for a few days in Boise!

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on my forecast for next week.