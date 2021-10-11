A blast of winter for Idaho's mountains

Snow continues to fall in eastern Idaho with significant accumulations in the East Central Mountains. The Sun Valley area has been blanketed with snow and will be absolutely beautiful for photographers into Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow could blanket Galena Pass by Tuesday morning!

The Magic Valley has had snow as well and some will stick overnight into Tuesday morning. The Pocatello area is getting a thin blanket of the white stuff as well!

Boise will continue to experience wind through the day Tuesday the temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s Wednesday morning causing a valley-wide freeze. Freeze warnings have been issued for the entire Treasure Valley for Wednesday morning.

Sunshine will be plentiful on Tuesday in the valley but the wind chill temperature will be in the 20s during the morning!

Another disturbance will bring cold rain showers to the valley on Wednesday morning and there is even a slight chance of a snowflake mixing in!

By the weekend it will be quite pleasant with temperatures rebounding into the 60s with sunshine.