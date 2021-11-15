A blast of colder weather for Tuesday

A strong cold front will move through the valley tonight with gusty, shifting wind and a few valley rain showers. In the central mountains, the wind could gust to 50 mph at times Monday night as the cold front moves through the region.

The valley will have a cold & blustery Tuesday with wind gusts to 35 mph and a wind chill making it feel like it is in the 30s all day long!

The mountains may see a dusting of snow on the ground Tuesday morning while Galena Pass may see several inches of snow overnight.

Dry weather continues through Thursday then valley rain and mountain snow will arrive Thursday night late and last into Friday.

The weekend will be back to a few degrees above normal but it will be cold & dry at the Boise State Football game against New Mexico at 7 pm Saturday with temperatures falling slowly through the 40s.