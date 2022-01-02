A biting cold wind Monday then snow at night

Cold air in the valley will be slow to move out over the next few days so snow is likely Monday night then again on Tuesday night.

The snow may start as rain in some valley locations Monday night causing very slick conditions where roads are currently snow-covered. The snow could accumulate an inch or so Monday night. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures just a bit above freezing in the valley. Snow is likely to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 2"-3" of snow is likely during this time frame.

Temperatures are likely to warm above freezing during the day. Some pockets of cold air may remain for a time causing at the very least, variable conditions on secondary roadways.

In the mountains, we can expect another wave of heavy snow between Monday evening and Wednesday morning.

