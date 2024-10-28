A big changeover heading into this work week as temperatures drop and rain and snow showers return

Happy Monday everyone, I hope you took advantage of the sunshine and warmer weather over the weekend!

Big changes as temperatures drop and snow and rain chances increase

Looking at the forecast ahead, we are ending October on a cooler and wetter note. Two systems will play a role in producing these conditions.

Kicking off the work week ahead, a cold front will slowly move through SW Idaho today, ahead of an upper level low. This will produce cooler temperatures and a bit of rain along the valley floors, with snow showers heading for the central mountains.

The next system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It's going to continue the cooler and wetter weather pattern, by dropping temperatures area wide another 10 degrees or snow and increasing the chances of rain and snow showers.

Here's how it will impact the areas within SW Idaho

Treasure Valley Forecast

Idaho News 6 Rain moves through area wide, focusing over the Central Mountains

Grab the jacket and keep it with you for the rest of the week ahead! A system arriving within the next day will bring morning lows into the 30s, with 50s taking over the afternoon. While this will bring a slight chance of isolated showers into Monday, it's not a wash out!

TYou'll want to prepare by grabbing the Umbrella on Wednesday, the better chance of rain comes into play Thursday with the arrival of another cool and wet system. This will keep a chance of rain in the forecast through Saturday with 40s returning to the afternoons!

Idaho News 6

The Central Mountains

Both systems produce a chilly week among the Central Mountains! Make sure to grab some good layers and the umbrella heading out the door here. The mornings start with 20s, and the afternoons end in 40s, but quickly fall towards the 30s by the end of the work week.

Your rainy and snowy days will be Today, Tuesday, and Thursday!

Idaho News 6

While the mountains will get a bit of rain, they can also expect some fresh powder! Snow accumulations through Thursday hover between 2"-8" along the Central Mountains.

Idaho News 6

