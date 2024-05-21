A beautiful day will give way to unpleasant weather here's what we're expecting

Happy Tuesday.

Yesterday we had breezy conditions across Valley floors making it feel a bit cooler at times. Today, winds have calmed and temperatures will warm to the 70s. Be sure to lather on the sunscreen today, you're not only gonna see the sunshine but feel it too!

Don't get to comfortable with the sunshine today, mother nature is doing a complete 360 tomorrow. A cold front arrives early morning carrying rain, gusty winds, and snow! Expect a wet and slick morning commute tomorrow, you're gonna wanna give yourself some extra time tomorrow.

Idaho News 6

As of now the the Valley floors only concerns are late morning thunderstorms, and rainfall. For my friends in the mountains, by the end of Wednesday snow levels will drop near 4,500 ft. Snow showers will continue to linger through the higher elevations through out the back half of the week. Drive safely and take your time on the roads tomorrow!

Over the weekend it's possible for some lighter rain on Saturday, besides this conditions are looking on the drier and sunnier side for your memorial day weekend.

Remember to take care of yourself and others, have a great day Idaho!

Stay up to date here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/