90° weather holds strong through the weekend, but a cool off is coming

Another warm 90 degree day and we will see more to start the week but cooler weather is coming soon.

Boise saw upper 90's both Friday and Saturday with Sunday most likely following that trend with no major change over the next 24 hours. Smokey conditions will also sit as there isn't a prominent system just yet to push the haze out.

Once Wednesday arrives things will quickly change. 70's and even 60's will be the high for the first glance at Fall weather in Idaho. Rain is expected on both Wednesday and Thursday hopefully knocking down some wildfire activity here.

Enjoy the weekend Idaho, fingers crossed this is the last toasty weekend and nice temperatures are coming.