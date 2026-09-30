80+ degree days ahead as hotter than normal conditions kick off October

A stretch of sunny, dry and increasingly warm weather is expected through the week and into the weekend, with temperatures climbing from the upper 70s Wednesday into the mid-80s by early next week.

Overnight lows will remain comfortable, generally in the upper 40s to upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 78 and light winds becoming west northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 80. Winds will become west northwest around 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low near 52.

Friday: Sunny and warmer with a high near 83. Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 55.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 83. Saturday night will turn partly cloudy with a low around 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 85. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with a high near 86. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 82.

