60's on Tuesday, 90's by Thursday, with wet weather over the weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Dry, favorable conditions move through most of southwestern Idaho Tuesday. Rain and snow showers persist through northern Idaho extending south town the west central mountains. Precipitation is light and snow levels will hang at about 5-6,000ft. Those showers should clear by this evening.

Winds out of the northwest will average 20-25mph bringing cooler air into the region and keeping today's high temperatures 15-20 degrees below normal.

With a high pressure system and winds from the southwest rolling in Wednesday dry, significantly warmer weather moves in making us nearly 30 degrees warmer by Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday at 90-degrees put us above-average.