6 more weeks of winter?! Looks like it. It remains chilly here in the region in the coming days

It's a tradition that's 137 years in the making and has warped the tradition of meteorology with the behavior of a rodent...but on this February 2nd, 2023...Mr. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and that means 6 more weeks of winter.

Here in Idaho, that's really already playing out. We're seeing arctic air continue to swoop into Idaho keeping our temps cold!

Stagnant air is keeping that cooler dense air closer to the valley floors...while warmer air is flowing over top. This means our valley floors and mountains are seeing very similar temperatures today! We're talking highs in the 30s region-wide.

It will be cold and clear out on this Thursday. Tomorrow we could see a slight chance of precipitation in the afternoon which will help break up the stagnant air. Warmer temps are on the way too.

