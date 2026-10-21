100% chance of showers going into your Thursday

BOISE (KIVI) — Our forecast Wednesday is set to be beautiful with upper 70s and clear weather but Thursday is bringing a very different forecast.

Going into the next 48 hours, Idaho and surrounding states are going to see a big shift in the forecast as thunderstorms and cooler weather will shake things up. Temperatures will still trend into the 70s for Thursday but high chances of rain are expected with some areas getting close to an inch of rain in the spance of two days.

Rain continues into Friday but a nearly 20°F drop will come along with those remaining showers. Expect by Friday afternoon for things to dry up. Temperatures will stay cooler with clear weather over the weekend. A slight warm up back into the 60s will be on the way by Sunday.

Our 6-10 day forecast has the close of October slightly warmer than normal for southern Idaho. Wetter than normal conditions are expect to so be ready for the potential of some more showers coming in.

Enjoy today's forecast and get the umbrellas ready for tomorrow. Coats will be needed to as we cool down.