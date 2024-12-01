Vehicle lands on Nampa resident's rooftop following fatal crash

NAMPA, Idaho — At approximately 9:12 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle speeding westbound down East Amity Avenue took a curve at the junction of Diamond Street too aggressively and ultimately hit a berm before going airborne and landing on two residents' rooftops.

According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the car landed on one rooftop, knocking out a chimney before landing on yet another rooftop next door. In the process, the car took down a powerline. Residents reported that neighbors had lost power as a result. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The vehicle in question contained a driver and two passengers. The person riding in the passenger seat was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and other passenger were injured in the incident and Canyon County Paramedics transported them to nearby hospitals.

While both homes sustained extensive damage, no residents were harmed in the crash.

None of the injured or deceased persons have been identified as authorities work to notify the families. This is an ongoing investigation.

Idaho News 6 will update this story with new information once it is released.

Courtesy of Dan Leavitt

