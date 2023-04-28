What leads to Cult attraction?

NAMPA, Idaho — We're hearing much about the supernatural in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell. And you might be wondering why are so many people attracted to cults. And why certain people can do evil things. Father Justin Brady at St.Paul's Nampa Catholic Church says the answer is somewhat complex and speaks only in general terms about good vs. evil.

"Why we can't comprehend when someone does something so intentionally destructive and it disturbs us, it should be because nobody's made for that."

Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial charged with first-degree murder, among other charges involving the deaths of her two children.

Father Brady says it can be hard to understand why certain people do evil deeds.

"We start with temptation, should we get mad if someone cuts in front of us? Obsession, then possession, and then it can end up here, which is very rare but it is a very real thing."

Brady says both the natural and supernatural play a part in relation to medical and psychological well-being.

"Are we choosing the goodness of God? Or are we listening to the lies of the enemy and following those?"

And as far as what attracts people to religious cults, Father Brady says every human person wants to belong and that we all want to be understood and feel safe.

"Cults are extreme things because they are isolated among themselves, a cult is evil because of its interior focus in a very heavy way. And it's destructive in what it does and it takes away people's freedom."

Father Brady says it's his belief, with spiritual and mental help, people can find a way to defeat evil.

