We are getting a look inside the Lori Vallow Daybell case through a sketch artist

BOISE, Idaho — After more than three years, the highly anticipated trial of Lori Vallow Daybell gets underway. This case has gained national attention since it was first reported on back in 2019.

On Friday, the group of jurors - ten men and eight women - was finalized, and opening arguments started this morning at 8:30 A.M. at the Ada County Courthouse.

Lori's husband, Chad, will have his day in court later this year. We will continue to have a team in court daily and keep you updated both on air and online.

As we have been reporting on the trial, no cameras have been allowed in the courtroom. However, we are getting a look inside through a sketch artist. We caught up with her for a look at what it takes to bring a courtroom drama to life.

“My Job is to go into the courtroom because there are no cameras allowed, and to be the eyes for everybody else,” said Lisa Cheney, the Lori Vallow Daybell trial sketch artist.

Lisa Cheney is the sketch artist in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial that has captivated the nation. With no cameras allowed in the courthouse, Cheney is able to provide those outside the courthouse with a glimpse of what is occurring in the highly anticipated murder trial. Hoping her sketches can showcase the emotions during the trial.

“There are going to be lots of expressions of emotions. I need to be able to feel those and use my skills and my artist's eyes to be able to document those,” said Cheney.

While the trial is going on, she has a method to eliminate as much background noise as possible to completely concentrate on her sketching.

“I wear little earbuds that are noise canceling. I could still hear, but I’m not so focused on what is happening audibly around me because drawing is more of a visual language,” said Cheney.

Cheney hopes the public can feel and experience the trial through these sketches the same way she will through the trial.

“For me to do justice to what I am going to be experiencing and seeing and documenting,” said Cheney.

We will continue having a team in court daily and keep you updated.