Watch Now
News

Actions

Week 4 of trial for Lori Vallow Daybell underway at the Ada County Courthouse

The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day two, witness testimony
sketch by Lisa Cheney
The Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Day two, witness testimony
Posted at 8:32 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 10:32:29-04

BOISE, Idaho — The fourth week of trial in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell is now underway at the Ada County Courthouse.

Lori faces charges for the murders of her two children and conspiracy to commit murder against Tammy Daybell.

Related: Tammy Daybell's sister, friends and investigators testify about her health at the time of her death

Tammy is Chad Daybell's first wife. On Friday, prosecutors pointed the trial towards her mysterious death, calling nine witnesses to the stand.

One of those witnesses, Fremont County Advanced EMT Cammy Willmore, saying that when she found Tammy, she observed pink foam coming out of her mouth.

The prosecution did end the week with two witnesses to contradict that saying that Tammy was very active, and taking fitness classes at the time of her death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light