A hearing is scheduled in the Lori Vallow Daybell case for Thursday, June 15 to discuss the motion her legal team filed for a new trial. It begins at 9:30 am.

As Idaho News 6 reported last week, a new trial has been requested as Lori Vallow Daybell's defense team believes that a juror may have been influenced by material not included in the trial.